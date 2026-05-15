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Britney Spears breaks silence on chaotic dinner rumours

Britney Spears dinner drama explained after internet panic
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Britney Spears breaks silence on chaotic dinner rumours
Britney Spears breaks silence on chaotic dinner rumours 

Britney Spears is once again at the center of internet chaos – but according to her team, the latest viral story has spiraled way beyond reality.

Reports exploded online after claims surfaced that the pop icon acted “erratic” during a dinner outing in Sherman Oaks and was allegedly seen holding a knife inside Blue Dog Tavern.

Naturally, social media reacted like a true-crime documentary had just dropped in real time.

But Britney’s rep is shutting the narrative down hard.

“‘Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,’” the statement shared with People explained. “‘At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.’”

Yes – according to her team, the now-infamous knife was reportedly just… dinner equipment.

The rep also blasted the way the incident was portrayed online: “‘This constant attack on everything that she does… is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person.’”

The viral rumours gained traction after entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider described eating near Britney as a “WILD experience,” while TMZ cited claims that some diners felt uncomfortable during the evening.

The headlines arrive during a turbulent stretch for the Toxic singer, who recently described herself as being on a “spiritual journey” in an Instagram post featuring a baby snake.

Meanwhile, Britney is also navigating the aftermath of her March DUI-related arrest, after recently accepting a plea deal tied to the case.

Still, if there’s one thing Britney Spears continues proving, it’s this: even eating a hamburger can somehow become international breaking news.

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