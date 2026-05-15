Britney Spears breaks silence on chaotic dinner rumours

Britney Spears is once again at the center of internet chaos – but according to her team, the latest viral story has spiraled way beyond reality.

Reports exploded online after claims surfaced that the pop icon acted “erratic” during a dinner outing in Sherman Oaks and was allegedly seen holding a knife inside Blue Dog Tavern.

Naturally, social media reacted like a true-crime documentary had just dropped in real time.

But Britney’s rep is shutting the narrative down hard.

“‘Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,’” the statement shared with People explained. “‘At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.’”

Yes – according to her team, the now-infamous knife was reportedly just… dinner equipment.

The rep also blasted the way the incident was portrayed online: “‘This constant attack on everything that she does… is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person.’”

The viral rumours gained traction after entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider described eating near Britney as a “WILD experience,” while TMZ cited claims that some diners felt uncomfortable during the evening.

The headlines arrive during a turbulent stretch for the Toxic singer, who recently described herself as being on a “spiritual journey” in an Instagram post featuring a baby snake.

Meanwhile, Britney is also navigating the aftermath of her March DUI-related arrest, after recently accepting a plea deal tied to the case.

Still, if there’s one thing Britney Spears continues proving, it’s this: even eating a hamburger can somehow become international breaking news.