Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi reaches milestone age

Kylie Jenner has opened up about a significant family milestone, revealing that her daughter Stormi is now eight years old, nearly the same age Kylie was when the cameras first started rolling for her family’s reality empire.

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast with host Jake Shane, the 28-year-old mogul reflected on how quickly time has passed, noting that she is now officially in her "I have an 8-year-old" stage of motherhood.

The comparison is particularly striking for fans who have watched Kylie grow up on screen.

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians famously premiered in 2007 when she was 10, Kylie clarified that she was actually nine years old when filming began.

She admitted to Shane that she has very few memories of life before the cameras arrived, recalling how the crew simply appeared one day and everyone acted as if it were perfectly normal.

The billionaire makeup mogul, who also has a four-year-old son named Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 35, shared that she always envisioned this specific point in her life.

She told the podcast that she used to tell herself she would be 28 with an eight-year-old, a goal she has now reached.

However, the journey wasn't without its nerves; Kylie confessed she "freaked out" when she discovered she was pregnant at 19 and was terrified to tell her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Despite her fears, she knew she wanted to go through with it, even if she had to do it alone, though she happily noted that neither parent was angry when she finally broke the news.