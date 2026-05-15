Demi Moore on acceptance towards present ‘body'

Demi Moore has opened up about her hard-won journey toward body acceptance, revealing that she has finally found a sense of peace after decades of "torment" within the Hollywood machine.

The 63-year-old star, who recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with her ultra-toned appearance, has been increasingly vocal about moving away from the harsh beauty standards that defined her early career.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2025, the Ghost actress admitted that while she still has moments of looking in the mirror and thinking her face is "falling," she no longer allows those thoughts to define her personal value or who she is as a woman.

This shift in perspective follows years of what Moore describes as extreme behaviours triggered by the "embarrassing and humiliating" pressure from producers to lose weight.

Reflecting on her younger years, Moore admitted that she once placed almost all her self-worth on her body being a certain way.

However, she now takes responsibility for how she internalised that criticism, choosing instead to focus on "appreciation" for everything her body has endured.

She told Elle that she now finds genuine beauty in the lines around her eyes, viewing them as markers of the life she has lived rather than flaws to be hidden.

The actress’s professional life has recently mirrored these personal struggles, particularly through her award-winning performance in the 2024 film The Substance, which explores the dark side of the obsession with physical appearance.

Despite her newfound confidence, Moore’s physical appearance continues to be a talking point for fans and stylists alike.