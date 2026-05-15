Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs call it quits after 18 years of marriage: Report

The former couple met in 2008 while filming 'My Best Friend's Girl' and tied the knot that same year

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are closing the chapter on their nearly two-decade marriage.

People magazine reported on Thursday, May 14, that the American Pie actor and the bestselling author couple have separated after 18 years together. However, there’s reportedly no bad blood between them, with sources telling the outlet that they remain on “great terms” and are fully focused on raising their two sons — 12-year-old Sid and 8-year-old Lazlo.

Biggs and Mollen first met while filming My Best Friend’s Girl in 2008, quickly got engaged and eloped that same year before hosting a second wedding ceremony in California’s Napa Valley.

Over the years, the couple built a reputation for keeping things relatively private while occasionally offering fans funny glimpses into their life together. Mollen often shared playful social media tributes, including a sweet post for Biggs’ birthday last year reflecting on their early marriage.

“We were married and yet I still knew practically nothing about you,” she joked at the time. “Like for example, the fact that you hate surprises. Luckily, we made it past that hurdle.”

Mollen also marked their 17th wedding anniversary last April with a sweet video montage heartfelt caption that read, “17 years of this. Happy Anniversary @biggsjason.”