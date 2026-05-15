Adam Peaty's family react to star's controversial Ramsay-Peaty name change

Adam is married to influencer Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay

Adam Peaty has money and fame, but according to a source close to his estranged family, he lacks 'brains and loyalty.'

The Olympian, 31, is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games in July, and will compete under his married name, Adam Ramsay-Peaty. He has also been accused of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay, a family source claimed.

The insider told the Daily Mail on Thursday: ‘As much as Adam wants to be a Ramsay, he is not. He is a Peaty.

‘Adam has financial control and is cashing in on the Ramsay name because it opens doors.

‘He is playing a role.'

The source close to his ‘devastated’ mother and father Mark from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, who have supported him throughout his career, said: ‘Adam is embarrassed of his roots and upbringing.’

They say he has ‘changed beyond belief’ since becoming part of the Ramsay clan and have left the family ‘hurt, disappointed, bewildered and devastated.'

In a fresh swipe at the swimmer, the source said: ‘Adam may be rich but we have something that he hasn’t and that is brains, loyalty, integrity and family.

They added: ‘When you live to be famous you aren’t living, you are playing a role. Fame is but fleeting but family is forever.'

It will mark his first major sporting event since tying the knot with influencer Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27. He will compete as Adam Ramsay-Peaty.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.