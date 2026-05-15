Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt break up 5 months after welcoming baby girl

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have split, just five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie Rose.

According to The Sun, the relationship broke down under the strain of Davidson's demanding work schedule following baby Scottie's arrival on 12 December 2025.

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," an insider told the outlet.

"It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."

A separate source confirmed the split happened recently, adding that both Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, are now firmly focused on co-parenting.

"They are just focusing 100% on Scottie," the insider said. "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority."

The news, while not entirely unexpected, still marks a swift and sad end to a relationship that had moved quickly from the start.

Page Six first reported the pair were dating in March 2025, with sources saying the Saturday Night Live alum was "very happy" to be with someone "very different from" his previous girlfriends.

The couple went public shortly after, making their debut during a PDA-filled holiday in Palm Beach.

Things moved fast from there.

Hewitt announced her pregnancy in July 2025 with a typically candid Instagram post, "welp now everyone knows we had s--", accompanied by ultrasound footage and couple photos.

A bunny-themed baby shower followed, complete with a very public kiss, before Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson arrived that December.

Earlier this month, sources had already hinted to Page Six that the pair were "navigating relationship struggles" and that it was "unclear" where things were heading.

Now there's an answer, even if it isn't the one either of them would have hoped for.