Britney Spears' son Jayden Federline debuts red carpet after a decade

Britney Spears’ youngest son, Jayden Federline, has made a surprise return to the spotlight, walking his first red carpet in a decade.

The 19-year-old, whom Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, attended the Dior Cruise 2027 fashion show in Los Angeles on 14 May.

It was a significant moment for the teenager, marking his first official public appearance of this kind since 2015.

Stepping out at the star-studded event, Jayden opted for a relaxed, West Coast look, wearing a forest-green bomber jacket over a matching plaid shirt and a simple white tee.

He finished the outfit with baggy, distressed jeans and black boots.

Jayden wasn't flying solo for his big return either, he was spotted posing for photographers alongside a mystery brunette woman dressed in a grey halter top and black trousers.

The teen’s appearance comes after a major move back to California from Hawaii, where he had been living with his father and stepmother, Victoria Prince, since 2023.

According to Kevin Federline’s 2025 memoir, You Thought You Knew, Jayden returned to Los Angeles to "chase his music dreams."

His father described him as a "firecracker" who is "brimming with creative energy," noting that the same charisma he had as a child, when he would mimic sound effects and roar like a dinosaur, is now driving his musical ambitions.

It seems the move back to LA has also allowed Jayden to spend more quality time with his mother.

The 44-year-old Toxic singer spent Christmas with Jayden and recently shared a snap of him and his older brother, 20-year-old Sean Preston, on a boating trip this March.

Britney joked in her Instagram caption that she should "stay present" whenever she can, teasing her sons about how slowly they were driving the boat.

With Jayden now back on the Hollywood scene, fans may be seeing much more of the aspiring musician as he navigates his adult life.