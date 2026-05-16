NDMA forecasts steady rise in temperatures across country from May 18

A volunteer sprays water on a man to cool off on a hot summer day in Karachi, May 4, 2026. — Online

Hot and dry weather expected in Sindh until May 23.

Parts of Punjab likely to receive rain from May 19 to 22.

Balochistan likely to receive scattered rain, windstorm.



The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of a steady increase in mercury across Pakistan from May 18, with scattered rainfall expected in parts of the country.

In a weather advisory issued on Friday, NDMA's National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) forecast scattered rainfall, thunderstorm, windstorm, and isolated hailstorm in different districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, and surrounding areas from May 19 to 22.

However, temperature will also steadily rise throughout the province till May 23, it said.

Sindh is expected to remain mainly hot and dry, with mercury steadily rising throughout the province during the period between May 18 and 23.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is also expected to experience isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, windstorm, and isolated hailstorm in districts including Chitral, Dir, Mingora, Batkhela, Thal, Karak, Bannu, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Swat, Peshawar, Landi Kotal and surrounding areas, with temperature also steadily increasing throughout the province.

In Balochistan, scattered rainfall, thunderstorm, windstorm, and isolated hailstorm is likely in districts including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Khuzdar, and surrounding areas from May 19 to 22.

"The province is expected to remain mainly hot and dry. Temperature will also steadily rise throughout the province," the NEOC said.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, windstorm, and isolated hailstorm are expected in districts including Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bhimber, Kotli, Bagh, Garhi Duppatta, Kahuta, and surrounding areas.

During the period, the temperature will also steadily increase throughout the region.