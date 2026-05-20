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Justin Bieber, Hailey mark new wholesome milestone with baby Jack

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey kick off baby Jack's big moment together
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

Justin Bieber, Hailey mark new wholesome milestone with baby Jack
Justin Bieber, Hailey mark new wholesome milestone with baby Jack

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took their baby Jack Blues Bieber to celebrate his first time at Disneyland, and the sweet video took over the internet.

The 32-year-old singer and the supermodel, 29, were spotted walking around the beloved theme park with their 21-month-old toddler.

The Baby hitmaker and the Rhode founder appeared as excited as Jack, whose face was not visible in the fan-posted videos as they made their way through the Anaheim park.

Soon after the videos circulated over the internet, fans flocked to social media and gushed over the cute family outing, with one writing, "Awww so cute in their matching Disney outfits."

Another added, "such a happy family!" and "baby jack must be so happyy," chimed in a third.

More added, "Omggg," and "mom and dad hallelujah," cheered another.

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