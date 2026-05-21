Heatwave conditions likely across country including Karachi during Eid ul Adha

Medical students walk under an umbrella to protect themselves from intense heat and direct sunlight during hot weather at LUMHS Jamshoro.— APP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday warned that moderate to severe heatwave conditions are likely to grip most parts of the country during the Eid ul Adha holidays from May 25 to May 31 due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, the high pressure is expected to develop on May 25 and strengthen further from May 26, causing temperatures to rise significantly across various regions.

The PMD said maximum temperatures are likely to remain 5 ℃ to 7℃ above normal and may rise to 42℃ to 45℃ in districts including Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur and Faisalabad, as well as Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

In Malakand, Hazara Division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bagh, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Haveli and Sudhanoti, temperatures are expected to remain 5-7℃ above normal, reaching between 38℃ and 40℃.

The Met Office further said temperatures may soar to 47℃ to 50℃ in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Hyderabad, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nausheroferoze, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Sibbi, Turbat, Panjgur, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Noor Pur Thal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sahiwal.

Karachi is also expected to experience very hot weather during the forecast period, with maximum temperatures likely to remain between 35℃ and 38℃.

The PMD said night temperatures are also expected to rise during the period.

The Met Office advised the general public, particularly children, women and senior citizens, to take precautionary measures during the heatwave.

People have been urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight between 10am and 4pm and to remain hydrated.

Farmers were advised to manage crop activities according to weather conditions and ensure proper care of livestock.

The PMD also warned that electricity demand and consumption are likely to increase during the heatwave and appealed for judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met Office said.