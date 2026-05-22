Anne Hathaway reveals real reason she dresses like tomboy

Anne Hathaway is officially in her “don’t text me, I’m happy” era.

While promoting her upcoming film The Odyssey, the Oscar-winning actress gave a rare peek into life at home with husband Adam Shulman and their two sons – and honestly, she sounds like someone who finally figured out the cheat code to adulthood.

“Our boys are in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together,” Hathaway shared in Elle’s Summer 2026 issue.

Then, with peak mom realism, she quickly added, “Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change.”

Parents everywhere felt that one.

Hathaway, who stars as Penelope in The Odyssey, said she and Shulman are trying hard not to miss the small moments while their sons Jonathan, 10 and Jack, 6, still think their parents are cool.

“We’re all just in it,” she said. “Adam and I are soaking it up.”

And somehow, amid blockbuster movies, magazine covers, and motherhood chaos, Hathaway admits life feels almost suspiciously good right now.

“I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well,” she said before joking, “So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns."

The actress also revealed that raising two boys completely changed the way she dresses.

“You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit,” Hathaway joked, adding that every morning comes with one certainty: “You 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast.”

The Odyssey lands in theater on July 17.