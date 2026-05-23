BTS receives grand welcome from Las Vegas ahead of ARIRANG tour concerts

BTS fever completely took over Las Vegas as fans painted the city red ahead of the ARIRANG tour launch.

BTS is set to kick off four shows (May 23, 24, 27 and 28) at Allegiant Stadium as part of their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour supporting the latest chart-topping album of the same name.

The city is embracing the event with red-themed displays including the glowing Welcome sign, ARIRANG-wrapped monorail, Sphere visuals, and fan photo ops from Luxor to Caesars Palace.

A custom BTS-themed train is running daily on the Las Vegas Monorail circuit until June 4.

During the four-night residency, the group is scheduled to make a special television appearance during the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday, May 25, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The septet featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, has already dominated Las Vegas ahead of much-anticipated concerts

BTS ARMY are calling it a “BTS theme park,” complete with merch lines, stamp rallies, special eats, and more surprises.

For the unversed, this visit marked the iconic K-pop boy band’s first full-group North American comeback tour since completing mandatory military service.