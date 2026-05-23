 
Geo News

BTS receives grand welcome from Las Vegas ahead of ARIRANG tour concerts

Las Vegas goes all out for BTS with Sphere visuals and wrapped monorail
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

BTS receives grand welcome from Las Vegas ahead of ARIRANG tour concerts
BTS receives grand welcome from Las Vegas ahead of ARIRANG tour concerts

BTS fever completely took over Las Vegas as fans painted the city red ahead of the ARIRANG tour launch.

BTS is set to kick off four shows (May 23, 24, 27 and 28) at Allegiant Stadium as part of their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour supporting the latest chart-topping album of the same name.

The city is embracing the event with red-themed displays including the glowing Welcome sign, ARIRANG-wrapped monorail, Sphere visuals, and fan photo ops from Luxor to Caesars Palace.

A custom BTS-themed train is running daily on the Las Vegas Monorail circuit until June 4.

During the four-night residency, the group is scheduled to make a special television appearance during the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday, May 25, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The septet featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, has already dominated Las Vegas ahead of much-anticipated concerts

BTS ARMY are calling it a “BTS theme park,” complete with merch lines, stamp rallies, special eats, and more surprises.

For the unversed, this visit marked the iconic K-pop boy band’s first full-group North American comeback tour since completing mandatory military service. 

Miley Cyrus fans freaking out over Tish Cyrus's cryptic comment
Miley Cyrus fans freaking out over Tish Cyrus's cryptic comment
Nicola Peltz's 'Prima' screening turn emotional: Watch
Nicola Peltz's 'Prima' screening turn emotional: Watch
Niall Horan lights up Times Square with massive 'Dinner Party' countdown
Niall Horan lights up Times Square with massive 'Dinner Party' countdown
Lizzo's Cannes look had everyone doing a double take: Pictures inside
Lizzo's Cannes look had everyone doing a double take: Pictures inside
Heartbroken Katie Price's birthday went by without word from Lee Andrews
Heartbroken Katie Price's birthday went by without word from Lee Andrews
Katie Price breaks down as she begs Lee Andrews to return
Katie Price breaks down as she begs Lee Andrews to return
Julia Roberts next film is so creative, even plot is locked away
Julia Roberts next film is so creative, even plot is locked away
Miley Cyrus gives surprising shoutout to Billy Ray during Walk of Fame
Miley Cyrus gives surprising shoutout to Billy Ray during Walk of Fame