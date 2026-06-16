UK pledges additional £8m to Pakistan against illegal migration

Passengers wait at the immigration counter before boarding at the Islamabad International Airport on January 10, 2025. — AFP

Funding to boost border, visa systems: UK High Commission.

UK minister says "grateful" for Pakistan's role in US-Iran deal.

Terms UK-Pakistan partnership "critical" for UK's security.



The United Kingdom has committed an additional £8 million to support joint efforts with Pakistan to combat crime and illegal migration, with the funding aimed at strengthening border and visa systems and enhancing law enforcement capabilities against people smuggling and trafficking networks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the British High Commission confirmed the commitment made by UK Minister for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, during his visit to Islamabad.

The British High Commission said that the funding will also support the return of individuals with no right to remain in the UK and fund community‑based programmes in high‑risk areas to address the root causes of illegal migration.

"This includes support for improving identity and information‑sharing processes, strengthening law enforcement capability to investigate smuggling networks, and expanding community‑based prevention programmes that reduce vulnerability to exploitation, it added.

Falconer termed the UK-Pakistan partnership "critical" for safeguarding global and UK national security, and tackling terrorist threats, visa fraud and serious organised crime.

"We are taking this partnership and our cooperation to a new level, with additional funding to deter illegal migration and target drivers from the source," he added.

Sharing details of the first day of Falconer's visit to Islamabad, the British High Commission said that the minister "personally thanked" Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for Pakistan's role in reaching the US-Iran deal.

"The news of a US-Iran deal is a hugely significant moment and I am pleased to convey my personal thanks, and that of the UK, to Pakistan during my visit here in Islamabad," he said.

According to Falconer, Islamabad has played a critical role in brokering the US-Iran deal for regional stability and "we stand ready to work together to support a path to lasting peace".

"We remain grateful for the role Pakistan has played in facilitating negotiations. The UK and our partners will continue to work together to see the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

According to the British High Commission, Falconer will attend a live demonstration of joint work by law enforcement to tackle illegal migration on the second day of his visit.

Backed by UK support, the demonstration sees Pakistani authorities intercept non-genuine visa holders at Pakistani airports, ensuring only eligible travellers and students travel to the UK.