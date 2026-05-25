Alix Earle drops cryptic hint about Tom Brady romance after abrupt split

Alix Earle coyly discussed her short-lived relationship to Tom Brady in a new social media video, as she spoke about her dating preferences in men.

The 25-year-old influencer shared that she recently went on a date with a guy a year older than her, and “I can’t do it again. That’s never happening.”

Earle was joined by Quenlin Blackwell, also 25, for her YouTube series, Get Real With Me, and she agreed with the internet star, saying, “I don’t date guys my age.”

Blackwell doubled down on the comment saying she “didn’t feel like [she] was…with a man,” if she dates someone closer in age as the duo is “too mature” for men their own age.

Earle clearly listed her preferences saying she wants a man who “takes care of her” and “someone who knows their s–t.”

She also confessed that her type leans towards the other extreme sometimes “Sometimes then I’ve gone too far the other end, and I’m like, ‘Grandpa!'” she joked.

The older men comment sparked curiosity since Brady is 48, and their relationship too was an age gap romance before it fizzled out.

While insiders claimed that the football star is not just “hooking up” with Earle, they later clarified, “Alix and Tom have never been serious and their relationship has always been casual and ‘I’ll see you when I see you’ vibe.”