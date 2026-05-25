Eid ul Adha: SSGC announces gas supply schedule for consumers

A representational image of flames of a lit gas stove. — AFP/File

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a gas supply schedule for domestic and commercial consumers during the three days of Eid ul Adha.

According to the company, gas supply on the eve of Eid ul Adha (May 26) will remain available until 12am.

SSGC said that gas supply on the first two days of Eid (May 27-28) would begin at 7:30am and continue uninterrupted until midnight.

However, gas supply will remain available only until 10pm on the third day (May 29), the company added.

The utility provider said that the gas supply schedule would revert to normal timings from May 30, with gas available only during designated meal hours.

Pakistan would observe Eid ul Adha on May 27, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) announced on May 17 after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted.

Following the confirmation of the moon sighting, the federal government announced a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

"The prime minister has been pleased to declare May 26, 27 and 28, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of [Eid ul Adha]," read a notification from the Cabinet Division on May 20.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," commemorates the Qur'anic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.