At least 18 killed as passenger coach hits parked bus on Swat Motorway

This image shows the site of the accident on Swat Motorway on May 25, 2026.— Reporter

Police say crash occurred near Saeedabad Khoro Koto Bridge.

Victims belong to Upper Dir, Bajaur districts.

KP CM expresses grief, and prays for deceased.



At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in a tragic traffic accident on the Swat Expressway near Ismaila in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district, officials said on Monday.

According to Motorway Police, the accident occurred near the Saeedabad Khoro Koto Bridge, Ismailia, when a passenger coach crashed into a passenger bus that was parked on the roadside due to a mechanical fault.

Police said the parked coach had reportedly developed a problem in its generator, forcing it to stop by the roadside.

A speeding flying coach coming from behind collided with it, resulting in heavy casualties.

The deceased and injured passengers are said to belong to Upper Dir and Bajaur districts. Authorities stated that the identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Rescue teams reached the scene shortly after the incident and rescue operations are still underway.

The bodies and the injured were shifted by rescue teams to hospital in Mardan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident on the Swat Expressway.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls.

Road accidents are frequently reported on highways and motorways across Pakistan, often due to speeding, reckless driving, driver fatigue, and poor vehicle maintenance, with deteriorating road conditions also contributing to such incidents.

Earlier this month, at least five persons were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Charbagh tehsil of Swat district.



— With additional input from APP