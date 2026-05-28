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Katie Price brands Lee Andrews 'most hated man in Britain' in new interview

Katie revealed that Lee Andrews contacted her from Dubai Al Awir jail where he is currently being detained
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 28, 2026

The mum-of-five also thanked the police and foreign embassy for their help throughout the ordeal
The mum-of-five also thanked the police and foreign embassy for their help throughout the ordeal

Katie Price has addressed, for the first time, how she found her missing husband, Lee Andrews.

The mum-of-five revealed that Lee Andrews contacted her from Dubai Al Awir jail where he is currently being detained.

On her podcast released on Thursday, she enthused: "Today was the day, which is why I'm happy, Lee has been found. Alive. Woop." 

Following an audible sigh from sister Sophie, Katie stated: "All I know is that, they thought he was a spy so he was interrogated."

The mum-of-five also thanked the police and foreign embassy for their help throughout the situation, stating it had been "a worry" to her.

Katie also disclosed the blunt message she delivered to her partner in the brief conversation, confessing he is the "most hated man in Britain.'

She stated the assertion stunned her partner and she told him: "Trust me, you are the most hated man in Britain. Everyone thinks this is a scam.", reports the Mirror.

Regarding his apparent phone activity Katie said: "He hasn't been on his phone. He hasn't had his phone. He's been interrogated. They've gone through his phone, so they've been mucking about on his phone. It's not been Lee. He hasn't got his phone."

Sophie enquired about the other woman Lee followed, but Katie refuted that Lee was responsible for this.

 She informed her sister: "What happened with that other woman was apparently she activated her account and maybe she followed Lee or Lee followed her years ago.

"They've never exchanged messages or nothing. So she's blocked him and that's why it's gone back." 

Katie also said that once her husband returns, there could be a sit-down interview because people deserve to know.

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