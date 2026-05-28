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Joy Behar reveals why she's suddenly missing 'The View'

Joy Behar has fans asking questions after announcing time away
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 28, 2026

Joy Behar reveals why she&apos;s suddenly missing &apos;The View&apos;
Joy Behar reveals why she's suddenly missing 'The View'

The View fans can relax – Joy Behar is not leaving for good. 

But she is trading the Hot Topics table for Paris cafes and London theater lights for a couple of weeks.

During the latest episode of the show’s Behind the Table podcast, the longtime co-host casually dropped the news that she’ll be stepping away temporarily to take her stage play, My First Ex-Husband, overseas.

And honestly? At 83, she’s somehow busier than people half her age.

“I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the Chunnel to London after a week, and I'll be in London a second week doing my play, My First Ex-Husband, at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End,” Behar shared.

“We have Jackie Hoffman and I [playing] the two American women talking, then we have two British actresses. Doesn't that sound like fun?”

It definitely sounds more glamorous than another debate about politics before 11 am.

Executive producer Brian Teta confirmed viewers will still see familiar faces while Behar is gone, with Sheryl Underwood, Kara Swisher and Ana Navarro filling in. 

Teta also joked that Whoopi Goldberg will appear on Fridays more often, adding, “I don't think she knows yet.”

Behar’s short break comes after previous health-related absences, including a broken toe caused by an iPad accident – a sentence only Joy Behar could somehow make iconic.

For now, The View loses a little sarcasm, but London theatergoers are about to gain plenty of it.

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