Katie Price reveals mother's reaction to song dedicated to missing husband

Katie also disclosed the blunt message she delivered to her partner in the brief conversation, confessing he is the "most hated man in Britain.'

Katie Price has shared insights into her call with husband Lee Andrews, two weeks after he disappeared.

Katie claims Lee has been arrested on suspicion of espionage.

The mum-of-five revealed that Lee Andrews contacted her from Dubai Al Awir jail, where he is currently being detained.

On her podcast released on Thursday Katie also spoke about her mother's reaction to the song she dedicated to her missing husband, titled: 'Get Here,' originally by Oleta Adams.

Sister Sophie revealed that their mum, Amy, was "so p***ed off" when she heard the track, which Katie had recorded for Lee, according to the Mirror.

Their dad wasn't too pleased, either, with Sophie saying she heard him groaning and saying: "Oh my God."

Speaking on her podcast, she said: "Today was the day, which is why I'm happy, Lee has been found. Alive. Woop." While Katie was overjoyed, her sister, Sophie, was less than impressed.

Katie went on to add: "All I know is that, they thought he was a spy so he was interrogated." Their phone call only lasted around one minute, and she said Lee allegedly had a hood on him. "That's all I know," she told her sister.

Katie went on to say: "Oh, I did ask him. He hasn't been on his phone. He hasn't had his phone. He's been interrogated. They've gone through his phone, so they've been mucking about on his phone. It's not been Lee. He hasn't got his phone."

The mum-of-five also thanked the police and foreign embassy for their help throughout the situation, stating it had been "a worry" to her.

Katie also disclosed the blunt message she delivered to her partner in the brief conversation, confessing he is the "most hated man in Britain.'