Vogue Williams says people 'expected' her marriage to Brian McFadden to fail

The Irish presenter, 40, reflected on their relationship in a candid conversation with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast

Vogue Williams had shared that she found her divorce from from Westlife singer Brian McFadden 'really embarrassing' after they split back in 2017.

The Irish presenter, 40, reflected on their relationship in a candid conversation with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast.

Vogue, who is now happily married to Spencer Matthews, said she found their split 'humiliating' after people around her 'expected' her and Brian to divorce.

She said: 'It's really embarrassing. It's quite humiliating because you know people have started speculating and people started talking about it and you're hearing it, you know it's true and you're trying to not let it out.

'We released a really cringy statement as well, which I don't think is necessary.'

Vogue added she wouldn't feel embarrassed now that she is older, but at the time felt like a 'failure' because many people around her expected the divorce.

She continued: 'I remember telling my older brother Frederick "I'm getting married, we're going to get married here" and he was living in Australia at the time and he was like "Vogue, I just can't get back from Australia, but I tell you what I'll go to the next one", and he did, he came to the next one.'

Vogue added: 'I don't ever harbour any real bad feelings, things happen because they happen, we weren't right for each other.

'I genuinely think there is no ex I wouldn't not say hello to. It's just a different time in your life.

'I remember getting divorced and being like "This is just incredibly embarrassing" and feeling what a big failure.

'Now I look back and think it wasn't really, I was just worrying too much about people's opinions.'

Vogue met Brian in May 2011 and shortly afterwards she moved from Ireland to Oz to live with him while he worked as a judge on Australia's Got Talent.