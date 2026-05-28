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Euphoria fans think season finale has been leaked by 'enemy' fans online

Euphoria fans believe they’ve solved Maddy Perez’s fate after spotting major clue
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 28, 2026

Euphoria fans think season finale has been leaked by &apos;enemy&apos; fans online
Euphoria fans think season finale has been leaked by 'enemy' fans online

Euphoria fans believe they have cracked a major finale twist involving Maddy Perez.

It all comes down to a subtle clue hidden in another HBO universe project created by Sam Levinson.

As the third season of the hit drama races toward its finale this weekend, speculation is reaching fever pitch over who will survive the fallout of Nate Jacobs’ shocking storyline. 

The character, played by Jacob Elordi, was brutally killed off in episode seven in a scene that saw him buried alive and attacked by a rattlesnake, leaving viewers bracing for more major losses.

But amid the chaos, fans are increasingly convinced that Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, is not among those destined for tragedy.

Their theory centres on a surprising crossover clue: Maddy’s appearance in Levinson’s 2023 series The Idol

Because the show exists within the same television universe as Euphoria, viewers argue that her cameo strongly suggests she survives the events of season three.

Social media has been flooded with theories, with fans pointing to the timeline connection as “proof” she makes it out alive.

One viewer wrote that Maddy’s appearance in The Idol which is set years after this show indicates she must survive, while another joked that her fate is already “spoiled” by the crossover.

This season opened with Nate’s downfall, including his marriage to Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) amid spiralling debt and dangerous criminal entanglements. 

His attempt to salvage his father’s legacy through risky business deals quickly unraveled, drawing him deeper into violence and betrayal.

Meanwhile, Maddy found herself pulled into the chaos after stepping in to help secure a loan from criminal financier Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). 

The season finale of Euphoria airs on HBO Max on May 31.

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