Aga Khan wraps up seven-day Pakistan visit after meetings with officials, Ismaili community

Prince Rahim Aga Khan shakes hands with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Pakistan. — AKDN

Prince Rahim Aga Khan on Wednesday concluded a seven-day official visit to Pakistan undertaken at the invitation of the government, during which he travelled from Islamabad to Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral and met members of the Ismaili community as well as senior federal and provincial officials, according to a statement.

Upon his arrival, he was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by His Excellency President Asif Ali Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari before travelling to Aiwan-e-Sadr, where he was presented with a guard of honour.

President Zardari hosted a state banquet in his honour, attended by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, senior ministers, parliamentarians and the diplomatic community.

His Highness held a bilateral meeting with President Zardari, during which he reaffirmed the Aga Khan Development Network's (AKDN) commitment to supporting development and humanitarian efforts in Pakistan. This was followed by a breakfast meeting hosted by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who praised His Highness's commitment to peace, stability and development.

The Prime Minister presented His Highness with a commemorative stamp issued by Pakistan Post to honour the legacy of His Late Highness Aga Khan IV, as a global visionary and humanitarian, and for his services to Pakistan.

His Highness travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan on 22 May, where he was received by the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan and senior civil and military officials. Over three days, he met with members of the Ismaili community across gatherings in Passu, Gilgit, Gahkuch Bala and Taus.

He emphasised the importance of unity, lifelong education – particularly for girls – peaceful coexistence, and ethical conduct in professional and civic life.

He also stressed that our faith is based on the concept of Tawhid, that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the final messenger of Allah and the importance of remaining steadfast on Sirat-al-Mustaqeem.

In Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), His Highness was received at Chitral Airport by Governor of KP Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, alongside Deputy Speaker of the KP Assembly Suraya Bibi and other senior officials.

During meetings with the Governor and Chief Minister, discussions were held on opportunities for continued collaboration and development in the province. His Highness also met with the Ismaili community in Parwak and Garamchashma.

His Highness was seen off at the airport by Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, alongside leaders of the Ismaili community.

This was His Highness's first official visit to Pakistan since assuming the role of the 50th Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim community. The visit reaffirmed the deep and enduring relationship between the Ismaili Imamat and the people and Government of Pakistan.