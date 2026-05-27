Quetta attack: Inhuman, brutal acts cannot weaken Pakistan's resolve, says Field Marshal Munir

Field Marshal Asim Munir lays floral wreath during his visit to Zhob District, Balochistan, on May 27, 2026. — ISPR

At least 14 were martyred in Quetta train attack.

Field marshal celebrates Eid with frontline troops.

Floral wreath laid at Yadgar-e-Shuhada memorial.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has stressed that terrorist attacks could not weaken the Pakistani nation’s resolve, as he vowed to crush terrorism with full force.

At least 14 people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were martyred and several others were injured in a blast near the railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that CDF Munir visited Zhob District, Balochistan, to celebrate Eid ul Adha with frontline troops deployed along the Western frontiers.

Referring to the recent cowardly terrorist incident in Quetta, orchestrated by Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Hindustan and its proxies, the field marshal reaffirmed that such inhuman and brutal acts cannot weaken the resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces or the nation.

CDF Munir emphasised that the morale and resolve of troops and the people of Pakistan remained unshaken. He reiterated that the Armed Forces, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan, would continue to pursue all facilitators, abettors and perpetrators of terrorism with full force.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strongly condemned the "heinous" blast and said that such acts of terrorism are aimed at harming the people of Pakistan and diverting attention from the country’s efforts for global peace.

The ISPR mentioned in the statement that CDF’s Balochistan visit commenced with Eid prayers along with special supplications for Pakistan’s enduring peace, stability and prosperity and for the martyrs who rendered the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the motherland.

Extending Eid greetings to officers and soldiers, Field Marshal Munir commended their exceptional grit, unwavering resolve, operational preparedness and steadfast vigilance amid foreign-sponsored terrorism.

He paid rich tribute to the troops for their unmatched courage and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation against the menace of terrorism and hostile threats sponsored by inimical forces.

Upon arrival, the field marshal was received by Commander Quetta Corps. The field marshal also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and paid homage to the brave sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom in defence of the motherland.