Jeff Brazier 'approached for Strictly Come Dancing return' after son Bobby's success

TV host Jeff Brazier has been asked to join Strictly Come Dancing years after his son Bobby took part in the show.

Insiders say the BBC has approached the 47-year-old This Morning regular to join this year' line-up.

A source said: “Jeff was approached by the Beeb about taking part in Strictly this year and he is tempted.

"Previously he said he wouldn’t do it because he didn’t want to step on Bobby’s toes. But three years have passed now and it’s a massive opportunity for Jeff.

“He has discussed it with Bobby who thinks it would be amazing if his dad was to give it a go.

“Jeff has yet to sign his contract but everyone around him is urging him to do it.”

Former EastEnders actor Bobby, 22, reached the final with Dianne Buswell in 2023 but was beaten by Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and her pro dance partner Vito Coppola.

Jeff, dad to Bobby and 21-year-old Freddy from his marriage to late reality TV star Jade Goody, was seen in the Strictly audience during his son’s run to the final.

Jeff shares Bobby, 22, and Freddie, 21, with late Big Brother star Jade Goody.