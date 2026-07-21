At least 12 killed, 18 injured in rain-related incidents across KP: PDMA

Residents move to safer ground as floodwaters inundate their locality during heavy rainfall, Peshawar, July 21, 2026. — INP

Flash floods damage 18 houses across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities remain on high alert through July 21 nationwide.

NDMA warns of landslides in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.



At least 12 people have died and 18 others have been injured in rain and flood-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 48 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Tuesday.

The PDMA said heavy rains and flash floods also damaged 18 houses across the province. Of these, 15 houses sustained partial damage, while three houses were completely destroyed.

According to the authority, losses were reported in Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan and Buner. Incidents were also reported in Bajaur, Chitral, Lower Dir, Hazara Division, Kurram and North Waziristan.

The PDMA said district administrations in the affected areas had been directed to ensure the prompt provision of relief supplies to victims impacted by the recent weather-related incidents.

NDMA flood alert

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a nationwide alert warning of flash floods, urban flooding, landslides and rising river flows across several parts of Pakistan from July 21 to 24.

It directed provincial and district authorities to remain on high alert, deploy emergency teams and ensure preventive measures in vulnerable areas amid forecasts of heavy monsoon rains.

The NDMA warned of flash floods in rivers, local streams and mountain waterways in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), KP, Punjab and northeastern Balochistan.

Residents move their livestock to safer areas as floodwaters inundate their locality following torrential rainfall, Peshawar, July 21, 2026. — INP

In GB, districts of Hunza, Shigar and Ghanche face the risk of flash floods in the Shimshal, Hunza, Chapursan, Kilik, Shigar, Shyok and Hushe rivers.

In AJK, water levels are expected to rise dangerously in the Jhelum, Neelum, Poonch and Mahl rivers, as well as in Betar and Bhimber nullahs, Kanshi River and tributaries of the Jhelum and Poonch rivers.

The NDMA said flash floods may occur in the Chitral, Kabul, Swat and Panjkora rivers in KP. Local streams in Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mansehra, Buner and Swabi are also at risk of flooding.

In Punjab, hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan, the Soan River and the Potohar region may witness high water flows. Flooding is also expected in rivers and seasonal streams of northeastern Balochistan.

The NDMA forecast high-level flooding at Marala on the Chenab River and in the upper reaches of Mangla on the Jhelum River. Water levels may also rise suddenly in the Dora, Dota, Dwara, Bhimber, Halsi, Aik, Plakho, Bein, Basantar, Dek and Sukhi nullahs.

It warned that additional water releases from India's Thein, Pong and Bhakra dams could increase flows in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Chakwal and Attock.

The NDMA has directed district administrations to continuously monitor rivers and streams, pre-position rescue teams and implement precautionary measures in sensitive areas.

The authority urged people to avoid crossing rivers, streams and flood channels during periods of strong water flow and to strictly follow safety advisories.

Separately, the NDMA has issued a landslide alert for Chitral and various mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from July 21 to 23.

The alert covers Zangram to Ayun, Bamburet, Drosh to Lowi, Hindur to Barkulti, Qarghalti, Upper Yasin, Badswat to Bellahans, Puriyan Sar, Shamsabad, Ultar to Shispar, Karimabad to Altit, Hopper Nagar, Rama to Astore, Tarishing to Rupal and the Jaglot Skardu Road between RD 20 and RD 80, where landslides, falling rocks and debris flows may disrupt traffic.

The NDMA has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable and mountainous areas during the forecast period.

It has also directed all relevant authorities to ensure continuous monitoring of sensitive locations, maintain emergency response readiness and make arrangements for the immediate restoration of roads in case of blockages.