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'Will ask PM Shehbaz to make me AJK premier if PML-N wins polls', quips Nawaz

PML-N president pledges to visit AJK every three months if party wins upcoming elections

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Published July 21, 2026

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif addresses party workers in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, July 21, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif addresses party workers in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, July 21, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make him the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) if the party secured victory in the upcoming elections.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarabad, Nawaz said it had been a long time since he last met the people of the region. "Today, we are meeting after a very long time. I have remained away from you," he said.

The former prime minister also questioned why a motorway had not been built between Kohala and Muzaffarabad.

"For me, Azad Kashmir is just as dear as Punjab," he said, adding, "Azad Kashmir is my second home."

Nawaz pledged to visit AJK every three months if his party won the elections, promising to personally review development work.

"If you make the PML-N successful, I will personally come here every three months to review the progress of development work," he said.

He urged voters to support the PML-N, saying the party would work to address the region's issues if elected.

Referring to development in Punjab, the PML-N president said that projects were initiated by PM Shehbaz and were now being completed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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