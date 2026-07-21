Nadra official goes missing after leaving office in Karachi, says family

This file photo shows Fayyaz Ahmed, an employee of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and son of senior journalist Sohail Sangi. — Reporter

Fayyaz's phone remained switched off since Monday: family.

Family contacts Sindh police chief and senior officers.

Written complaint is submitted to relevant authorities.

KARACHI: Fayyaz Ahmed, an employee of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and son of senior journalist Sohail Sangi, has gone missing, said his family, saying contact with him has been lost since Monday evening.

The family said Fayyaz left his office at around 6pm on Monday and has not been heard from since. They said his phone has remained switched off, raising concerns about his whereabouts.

According to the family, the matter has been reported to the senior police officers, including the Sindh inspector general, as well as the relevant deputy inspector general (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP). They added that a written complaint has also been submitted.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over Fayyaz's disappearance.

In a statement, the commission said Fayyaz, a Nadra officer and son of HRCP Council member Sohail Sangi, had been missing since Monday and called on the Sindh government to expedite efforts to ensure his safe recovery.



