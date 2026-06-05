Liverpool appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager after Slot exit

Liverpool have officially appointed Andoni Iraola as new manager after sacking Arne Slot following a disappointing campaign. The Spaniard has signed a two-year contract and will remain at Anfield until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Reports suggest Liverpool’s Sporting Director Richard Hughes led the search for Slot’s successor and since he previously worked with Iraola at Bournemouth, the 43-year-old tactician emerged as Liverpool's preferred candidate.

Iraola enjoyed a successful run with Bournemouth as he guided the club to its highest-ever Premier League finish and securing qualification for European competition.

Over the years as head coach, Iraola has built a reputation for deploying aggressive and high-pressing style of football.

The Reds are hopeful that with Iraola’s guidance the club’s traditional fast-paced, attacking football could be restored.

The club officials were particularly impressed by his ability to develop players and implement an intense pressing system, prompting them to appoint Iraola as the team’s new head coach.

Speaking after his appointment, Iraola expressed excitement about taking charge of one of the world's biggest clubs and said he was eager to begin work at Anfield.

Slot was recently removed after Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, a significant drop from the title-winning campaign last year.