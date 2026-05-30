Who will replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager? Full list of potential candidates

Liverpool has sacked the team manager Arne Slot after a disappointing performance in the 2025-2026 campaign. The Reds have reportedly already begun the search for their new head coach.

Slot joined Liverpool in 2024 and led the club to a Premier League title; however, his second year was not impressive.

The 47-year-old Dutch manager was removed after inconsistent performances, disappointing results, and criticism over the team's playing style.

Liverpool finished 5th in the Premier League, got defeated by PSG in the UEFA Champions League by 4-0, got knocked out from FA in the quarter finals and got eliminated in the 4th round in the EFL Cup.

Here’s a potential list of candidates who could replace Slot for one of football's biggest jobs.

Andoni Iraola

Former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is currently being seen as the leading candidate to replace Slot.

The Spaniard is known for his aggressive pressing style, attacking football, and impressive work in the Premier League. Multiple reports suggest Liverpool admire his tactical approach and see him as a strong fit for the club's football identity.

Sebastian Hoeness

Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness is another name frequently mentioned in connection with the Liverpool vacancy.

The German coach has built a strong reputation in the Bundesliga. He is known for his attacking style and ability to develop young players. Reports indicate Liverpool are considering him among their main alternatives.

Julian Nagelsmann

Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann is another potential candidate to replace Slot.

Known for his tactical flexibility and modern coaching methods, Nagelsmann has long been admired by Premier League clubs and remains a potential option.

Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has also emerged as a possible candidate in recent reports.

He has enjoyed major success in France and Europe, while his high-intensity attacking football has drawn comparisons to the style Liverpool supporters traditionally enjoy.

Xabi Alonso

Although recent reports suggest he may no longer be Liverpool's primary target, Xabi Alonso remains a popular name among supporters.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with the club ever since beginning his managerial career.

Pierre Sage

French coach Pierre Sage has also reportedly entered Liverpool's shortlist.

The 46-year-old has attracted attention for his tactical organization and modern approach.

Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been mentioned in some reports as a potential option.

Fabregas has impressed during the early stages of his coaching career and is increasingly being viewed as one of Europe's emerging managers.

Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner remains another name linked with the role.

The Austrian manager has built a strong reputation for organizing competitive teams and delivering results in domestic and European competitions.

Liverpool yet to make final decision

While Andoni Iraola currently appears to be the strongest contender, Liverpool are expected to evaluate multiple options before making a final appointment.

The club's next managerial decision could prove crucial as Liverpool look to return to Premier League title contention and challenge for major trophies once again.