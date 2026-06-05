 
Geo News

Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert had uninvited ‘buzz': 15,000 bees swarm stadium

Swarm of 15,000 bees removed from Acrisure stadium scaffolding days before
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert had uninvited ‘buzz&apos;: 15,000 bees swarm stadium
Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert had uninvited ‘buzz’: 15,000 bees swarm stadium 

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen takes the stage at Acrisure Stadium for back-to-back stadiums.

But before fans hit the stadium, bees swarm in. The Fine Family Apiary from Monongahela was summoned on Wednesday to get rid of the buzzing intruders.

The company’s owner, Al Fine, who has been dealing with bee removal for over four decades, estimated that the swarm weighed around 4-5 pounds, which is about 12,000 to 15,000 bees.

Beekeepers took about 90 minutes to remove all of them. Warm weather conditions made removal more difficult as bees were more active.

Fine placed the swarm into a “nuc box,” a temporary hive, and then transported all of the bees to his home yard. The bees will then be moved into full-size equipment.

As per Penn State Extension, swarming is the method by which honeybees reproduce. 

This entails the migration of the queen bee along with about half the worker bees out of their original colony to form a new nest; they stay temporarily in clusters, looking for a new place to settle.

Fine said: “Generally, when bees are in a swarm, they're pretty docile.”

Wallen is set to perform in Acrisure Stadium on June 5 and June 6.

What is an IPO? Why SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic are racing to go public
What is an IPO? Why SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic are racing to go public
Why hasn't FBI stepped in on Nancy Guthrie case? Patel blames local officials
Why hasn't FBI stepped in on Nancy Guthrie case? Patel blames local officials
Scottie Scheffler explodes at caddie in all-time meltdown during The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler explodes at caddie in all-time meltdown during The Memorial Tournament
'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' voice actor Carey Means says he's homeless, launches GoFundMe
'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' voice actor Carey Means says he's homeless, launches GoFundMe
Summer Game Fest 2026: Here's your quick guide to start time, new launches
Summer Game Fest 2026: Here's your quick guide to start time, new launches
Who killed 'Top Gun' actor James Handy? 911 call reveals shocking details
Who killed 'Top Gun' actor James Handy? 911 call reveals shocking details
National Doughnut Day completes 88 years: Everything to know where to get free ones
National Doughnut Day completes 88 years: Everything to know where to get free ones
Secret Pentagon files reveal US military tested use of 'killer mosquitoes' as biological weapons
Secret Pentagon files reveal US military tested use of 'killer mosquitoes' as biological weapons