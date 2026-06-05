Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert had uninvited ‘buzz’: 15,000 bees swarm stadium

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen takes the stage at Acrisure Stadium for back-to-back stadiums.

But before fans hit the stadium, bees swarm in. The Fine Family Apiary from Monongahela was summoned on Wednesday to get rid of the buzzing intruders.

The company’s owner, Al Fine, who has been dealing with bee removal for over four decades, estimated that the swarm weighed around 4-5 pounds, which is about 12,000 to 15,000 bees.

Beekeepers took about 90 minutes to remove all of them. Warm weather conditions made removal more difficult as bees were more active.

Fine placed the swarm into a “nuc box,” a temporary hive, and then transported all of the bees to his home yard. The bees will then be moved into full-size equipment.

As per Penn State Extension, swarming is the method by which honeybees reproduce.

This entails the migration of the queen bee along with about half the worker bees out of their original colony to form a new nest; they stay temporarily in clusters, looking for a new place to settle.

Fine said: “Generally, when bees are in a swarm, they're pretty docile.”

Wallen is set to perform in Acrisure Stadium on June 5 and June 6.