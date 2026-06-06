Karl-Anthony Towns' fragility in Knicks Game 2 triumph mirrors far beyond basketball

The Knicks after a nail-biter game, sail through the NBA Finals Game 2 on Friday, June 5, against San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks are leading the series 2-0.

The Knicks big man of the night, Karl Towns posted 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Knicks marched forward with a winning streak of 13 games.

The Knicks are now just two wins away from clinching the Finals since their last triumph came in 1973.

At Friday’s thriller that was a miss with just seconds left in the closing seconds from Victor Wembanyama, Towns said he knew his mom was watching throughout the contest.

“I needed a stop,” Towns commented in the court-side interview about what he was saying to his mother when he had raised his hands in the air.

“It’s amazing. As you go through life, if you lose a parent if anyone’s listening, you look for signs. I”ll take and sign I can get and I prayed to her strong before that possession.

“But I take it as a sign my mom was here with me so I appreciate her so much.”

For the unversed, Town’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, passed away in April 2020 following complications linked to COVID-19.

With this win, the Knicks emerge as the third team to win the first two games of an NBA Finals away from home.