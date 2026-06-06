Monaco GP: Hamilton quickest in practice two, but Ferrari eyes pole

Lewis Hamilton is emerging as a strong contender eyeing pole after a stunning performance in Ferrari’s iconic red during the practice for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion stole the show in the principality finishing with the fastest lap of the day.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli came fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri closed with sixth for McLaren after his teammate developed a mechanical fault after completing seven laps.

Hamilton suffered a nightmare opening to the campaign with Ferrari after his much-hyped move from Mercedes.

The British F1 racer has been renewed by the smaller, lighter, quicker-handling new-era cars which resonate with his heydays in the sport.

Hamilton, 41, is eyeing taking a record-winning streak to 106.

Earlier he claimed his first podium for the Italians at the second round in China by finishing third.

Hamilton two weeks ago finished runner-up to Mercedes’ Antonelli in Canada.

Leclerc, who is a front-runner, is the home favorite this Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the tight and twisty track favoring Ferrari’s advantage and hiding some of its weak points.

The Predestined One closed the first running of the day and then topped both the first and third sectors of the second session.

But Hamilton then set the fastest time in sector two, claiming first place.

For Sunday’s pole race, qualifying is key, as overtaking is unimaginable, and if Hamilton secures a pole position, it will lead to his fourth Monaco victory.

He last won in Hungary in 2023.