Robot refuses to leave active SWAT scene in Arizona: Here's what happened

An incident involving DoorDash’s delivery robot in Arizona has raised serious concerns about the risks associated with using the fully automated or autonomous technology.

The food delivery company’s fully electric and compact robot recently refused to leave an active SWAT operation scene despite multiple warnings and a clear perimeter set by the police.

According to local news outlet 12 News, the police were investigating a potential weapons related incident on June 15, when the robot, known as Dot, approached and drove through the scene, ignoring warnings from law enforcement personnel to turn back.

Since no operator of the Dot was present on the scene, the police had to contact DoorDash which sent a technician to remove the robot from the scene. The machine was later transported in a box truck.

A spokesperson for the largest food delivery platform in the United States (U.S.) defended the action of its robot, saying it did exactly what it was trained to do.

They said, “Dot stopped and waited safely while authorities managed the scene.”

DoorDash also thanked the Chandler Police Department for managing the situation with utmost professionalism.