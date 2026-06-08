 
Geo News

Lewis Hamilton publicly speaks out on Kim Kardashian romance after big move

Lewis Hamilton confesses love for Kim Kardashian after making romance public
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 08, 2026

Lewis Hamilton publicly speaks out on Kim Kardashian romance after big move
Lewis Hamilton confesses love for Kim Kardashian after making romance public

Kim Kardashian got a public declaration of love from boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after she supported him at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026 event.

The F1 star came in second in the race and celebrated with the reality star, 45, watching him with the WAGs.

Later that day, Hamilton was asked about the SKIMS founder in an interview, where he gushingly said, “It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,” adding that he had an “incredible turnout overall” with all his loved ones joining the event to support him.

The athlete continued with a smile, “I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you. She does that for me every day.”

The sweet declaration melted hearts after the couple shared many such moments during the milestone moment in their relationship as they went Instagram-official the same day.

Hamilton also blew a kiss to Kardashian in the crowd while accepting his trophy and she proudly looked on.

The couple have been close friends for years, hanging out in the same circles but they turned their friendship into something more this February.

According to reports, Hamilton has already met Kardashian’s children and her family.

Ariana Grande takes swipe at famous ex during Eternal Sunshine tour
Ariana Grande takes swipe at famous ex during Eternal Sunshine tour
Kanye West's Netherlands concert turns emotional with Michael Jackson tribute
Kanye West's Netherlands concert turns emotional with Michael Jackson tribute
Taylor Swift revives 'Debut (TV)' buzz as unreleased visuals go viral
Taylor Swift revives 'Debut (TV)' buzz as unreleased visuals go viral
TV presenter forced to stop programme amid unfolding overseas crisis
TV presenter forced to stop programme amid unfolding overseas crisis
Matt Damon opens up about sacrificing family life for career
Matt Damon opens up about sacrificing family life for career
Tony Awards 2026 delivers major wins, historic moments and big surprises
Tony Awards 2026 delivers major wins, historic moments and big surprises
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration
Taylor Swift delights fans with new 'Toy Story 5' treats
Taylor Swift delights fans with new 'Toy Story 5' treats