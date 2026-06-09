UK-based Kashmiri businessman condemns JAAC violence, calls for dialogue to resolve AJK tensions

UK-based Kashmiri businessman and philanthropist Raja Waseem Aslam.

MUZAFFARABAD: UK-based businessman and philanthropist Raja Waseem Aslam, who has roots in Khuriatta area of Kotli, Kashmir, and a long-standing association with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has strongly condemned the escalating violence by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) against law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged all stakeholders to pursue dialogue and reconciliation.

His statement comes amid a severe deterioration of law and order in AJK.

At least four policemen were martyred and 20 others injured after fierce clashes broke out with supporters of the newly-proscribed JAAC in Rawlakot. The clashes left multiple people dead and dozens injured, prompting authorities to consider imposing a curfew and launching a major crackdown against the group. Officials claim the violence was pre-planned, alleging that armed elements infiltrated the protest and launched coordinated attacks on police and security personnel.

Aslam unequivocally condemned these attacks on police and security forces. “The targeting and killing of law enforcement personnel is absolutely unacceptable and cannot be justified under any political or economic grievance,” he said.

“Those in uniform are sons of this soil and are protecting our people. Attacking them is an attack on AJK itself.”

The AJK government has banned the JAAC, accusing it of involvement in terrorism, promoting hatred, and creating anarchy in the state. The organisation has previously spearheaded mass protests, with some demonstrations ending in violence and fatalities during confrontations with law enforcement authorities in May 2024 and September 2025.