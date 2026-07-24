Pakistan, Iran explore path towards new talks with US in a China-initiated push: sources

Hoardings are mounted on lamp posts, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for a possible second phase of talks in Islamabad, April 20, 2026. — Reuters

Iran's interior minister made two Islamabad visits in 10 days.

Dar discussed "new Mideast effort" with Chinese officials last week.

Sources caution that obstacles to any talks with US remain high.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is exploring a path towards a resumption of stalled US-Iran talks over ending their nearly five-month-old war, three Pakistani sources said, following a push initiated by China.

Exploratory discussions took place during a visit by Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to Islamabad this week — his second within the last 10 days, the sources said.

Momeni, who is considered close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, met Pakistani government leaders and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir this week, according to Pakistani government statements.

All three sources cautioned that the obstacles to any talks with the US remain high.

Pakistan has found itself in an increasingly complicated situation as a potential future mediator. Earlier this week, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Islamabad that signed a mutual defence treaty with Pakistan last year.

Islamabad has firmly condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also discussed the new Middle East effort with Chinese officials when he visited China last week, all three Pakistani sources said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the issue publicly.

DPM Dar and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, China's foreign ministry said "China supports the mediation efforts made by Pakistan and other parties."

It added that China will continue to "play an active role in restoring peace and tranquillity in the Middle East Gulf region as soon as possible."

Halt in attacks needed, says official

Beijing is Iran's largest trading partner and primary buyer of its exported crude oil despite international sanctions on Tehran, benefiting from a steep discount on the energy source.

Over the years, China has also increased support for Iran's security through dual‐use components, chip equipment and satellite navigation systems, even though China has not overtly provided military aid to Iran since the war began.

Beijing has consistently backed Pakistan's mediation efforts and had in March dispatched its special envoy to lead a shuttle-diplomacy trip around the Middle East.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June to move towards ending the war after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. It was intended to provide a 60-day window ​for negotiations on a permanent agreement.

But indirect ⁠talks yielded no progress. Both sides blamed each other for violations, and the conflict resumed.

The Houthis said on Thursday that they struck two Saudi oil tankers as part of their naval blockade, threatening to create a second chokepoint for global oil supplies alongside the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation has raised both the stakes and the hurdles for Pakistan's latest diplomatic efforts.

A halt in attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations would now be a "pre-requisite for any talks to resume," said a Pakistani official.

It's a message that Pakistan has conveyed to Iran, the official added.