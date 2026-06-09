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Field Marshal Munir, Lebanese army chief discuss evolving regional security environment

Both sides explore ways to expand military cooperation and training, says military’s media wing
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Published June 09, 2026

 
General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, meets Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, June 9, 2026. — ISPR
General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, meets Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, June 9, 2026. — ISPR 

  • Lebanese commander receives guard of honour.
  • Officials review matters of mutual interest.
  • Military ties and linkages discussed.

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Rodolphe Haykal discussed the evolving regional security environment and defence cooperation during a meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, General Haykal was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the two military leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations.

The discussions focused on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of Pakistan and Lebanon.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding and cordial relations with Lebanon and underscored the Pakistan Army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

General Haykal appreciated the professionalism and operational excellence of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their contributions to regional peace, stability and international peacekeeping efforts.

According to the ISPR, the visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation.

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