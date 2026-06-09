King Charles and Queen arrive to present new colours to Grenadier Guards

King Charles has taken part in a ceremonial occasion at Buckingham Palace, formally presenting the Grenadier Guards with their newly issued Colours in a traditional display of military pageantry on Tuesday.

The event comes just days before the monarch’s official birthday celebrations on Saturday, where the new Colours will make their public debut before thousands of spectators and a global audience.

During the ceremony, the King and Queen Camilla observed an inspection of the Guard.

On arrival, Queen Camilla was honoured with a Royal Salute from the dais, as the Band of the Grenadier Guards struck up the National Anthem in her presence.

She then watched the regiment’s historic Old Colours being formally paraded off for the final time, marking the end of their ceremonial service.

King Charles later joined the Queen on the dais, where Major General James Bowder, the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, invited the royal couple to carry out an inspection of the troops.

Charles later joined the Queen on the dais, where Major General James Bowder, the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, invited the royal couple to carry out an inspection of the troops.

After presenting the new Colours to the regiment, the King addressed the assembled Guardsmen from the dais, marking the significance of the occasion with a brief address to those on parade.

The last time the ceremony was held was in 2023, when King Charles paid tribute to the armed forces during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.