Trump vows retaliation after US Apache helicopter crash in Strait of Hormuz

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has vowed to retaliate after accusing Iran of downing an American Apache helicopter with a drone strike. Though, the Islamic Republic has not confirmed intentionally downing an American helicopter.

In a statement on Tuesday, the 47th POTUS said Iran downed the U.S. Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz. He wrote, “Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

According to U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) the Army’s attack helicopter went down while on patrol near Oman’s coast at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The helicopter crew was rescued after two hours of search and rescue operation.

However, the CENTCOM did not reveal the reason for the crash.

Experts warn that the possible upcoming wave of escalation could jeopardise the peace efforts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi did not confirm the incident directly; however, he said the foreign forces in the region were at risk of being involved in an accident or crossfire, adding, “To reduce risk, the best solution is for them to leave.”

He warned, "Iran prefers the language of diplomacy. However, as our Brave warriors have shown to the world, we know how to speak other languages too."

The development comes amid hopes that a peace deal was near; however, the renewed Trump threats indicate otherwise. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have eased in recent months following Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing hostilities.

Analysts have warned that any renewed conflict could disrupt regional stability and place additional pressure on global energy markets.