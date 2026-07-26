Yellowstone tourist trapped in restroom by giant bison in awkward viral moment

A Yellowstone National Park visitor found themselves in an embarrassing predicament this week when a massive bison blocked their exit from a public restroom.

The moment went viral as the incident was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

The video shows a frightened tourist peeking out from the restroom door while a giant bison grazed just outside, effectively trapping them inside.

Crowds formed around, watching the events unfold in delight. This bison incident is just one of many bison attacks occurring in Yellowstone recently, including a spectacular attack which took place just a few days ago, leaving a Washington man hospitalised with injuries.

Carl McDaniel, 65 years old, a local hero of Kendall, Washington, was flung 8 feet into the air by a bison on July 10, in Bridge Bay Campground, Wyoming. This attack incident, filmed on video, showed Carl walking away from the bison before being attacked and flung in the air by the bison’s horns.

McDaniel suffered a broken femur in four places, requiring immediate hospitalisation. McDaniel said: “Even though I was on the ground, he could have stomped me, he could have gored me, he could have done anything,” he said.

Bison can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds and are the largest mammals in North America; they are capable of running up to 40 miles per hour. There are recorded cases of bison attacks in Yellowstone every year, generally occurring in July and August during the breeding season, when male bison become very aggressive.

The National Park Service claims that bison have hurt more visitors in Yellowstone than any other animal. Visitors should keep a distance of at least 25 yards from these animals.