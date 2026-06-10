Prince Harry receives heartbreaking plea from close pal: ‘no alternative'

Prince Harry, who has shown his commitment to comrades in the army and continues to support them through his Invictus Games foundation, received an update from an old friend.

The Duke of Sussex served in two tours with the British Army – 2007 to 2008 and then 2012 to 2013). King Charles’s younger son has often spoken about the hard time he had during it.

One of Harry’s friend, former Royal Marine Commando Ben McBean, 39, served alongside the royal in the first tour. Unfortunately, Ben lost his arm and leg in a landmine explosion. People around him though that Ben would die on the ride back home, but he survived. And Prince harry had been with him.

He was just 20 at the time of the accident. Years later, Ben shared that doesn’t have a choice anymore. So far, he has raised just over £21,000 and has nearly reached his goal of £22,000.

“I’m trying to raise a few quid so I can travel to another country to experience a bionic arm,” Ben’s message on his GoFundMe page read. “The possibilities it’ll give me moving forward after losing mine due to a blast in Afghanistan.”

He continued, “This would be a dream for me and my family. Even silly things like opening a door whilst holding a cup of tea, kids’ hands, both of them.”

Former British Special Air Service (SAS) officer Andy McNab noted that it was a “real concern” that Ben had “no alternative than to fund privately”.

“I hope ministers look into his case as a matter of urgency.”