Taylor Swift sparks debate with 'Toy Story' stunt

Taylor Swift’s seemingly adorable stunt at the Toy Story 5 premiere set tongues wagging.

Hot on the heels of her newly released song for the film, I Knew It. I Knew You, the 36-year-old global icon graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, June 9.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker posed with the cast members but was visibly excited to meet her childhood sweethearts: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack.

She not only had a fan moment with the Toy Story OGs but also requested for their autographs on her VHS (Video Home System) tape.

While the Eras World Tour superstar melted fans’ hearts by bringing the childhood nostalgia to Toy Story 5 premiere, some netizens seemed irritable.

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Why would you get the plastic signed and not the slip inside?”

Another added, “And she's dumb enough to have make them sign on the case and not the cover itself.”

A thief even suspected, “let me guess, she sells it to add to her wealth.”

However swifties were quick to cater such allegations, noting, “Mind you she’s a billionaire (2B so far) and still doing this tells us how genuine person she is.”

“She was born in 89’ when Toy Story came out she was in peak childhood,” another Swift supporter explained. “All you grown adults, I feel sorry if you don’t have nostalgic feelings towards stuff and you wouldn’t want to relive childhood memories, clearly had too much shit going on.”

Some were confused if it was a real VHS or a Toy Story VHS-inspired bag. Notably, Tom confirmed in an interview that it was a real VHS.

Additionally, after the screening of the animated film from Pixar, the Lovestory songstress treated the audience to a live rendition.

She received a standing ovation inside the Dolby Theater. Randy Newman also joined him for a duet of You Got A Friend In Me.