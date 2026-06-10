World Cup 2026: Final preparations underway at Estadio Azteca ahead of opening match

Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca is all set to host the opening match of 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 11, as the preparations reach the final stage.

The historic venue will welcome thousands of fans for the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, marking the beginning of the first-ever 48-team World Cup.

Reports suggest that workers spent the last several months upgrading the stadium, including improvements to seating areas, hospitality facilities, media infrastructure and fan zones. Security personnel have also been conducting final checks ahead of the arrival of supporters from around the world.

The opening match will be another milestone for Estadio Azteca, which has previously hosted World Cup games in 1970 and 1986. The venue is set to become the first stadium in history to host matches in three different FIFA World Cups.

Apart from the match itself, fans attending the event will witness the tournament's first opening ceremony before kickoff. FIFA is also staging additional opening ceremonies in Canada and the United States as part of the three-country hosting arrangement.

The 2026 edition is the biggest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mexico's clash against South Africa will officially kick off a month-long tournament that concludes with the final in New Jersey on July 19.

The opening days of the tournament will also feature host nations Canada and the United States beginning their campaigns in front of home supporters.

Key World Cup 2026 schedule

June 11: Opening ceremony in Mexico City and opening match (Mexico vs South Africa)

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Kickoff: 8:00 PM local time

June 12: Opening ceremonies in Toronto and Los Angeles

June 27: Group stage concludes

June 28–July 3: Round of 32

July 4–7: Round of 16

July 9–10: Quarter-finals

July 14–15: Semi-finals

July 18: Third-place playoff

July 19: World Cup final in New Jersey

With the countdown now entering its final hours, organisers say all operational preparations are on track as football's biggest tournament returns.