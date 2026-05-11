NASA warns World Cup opening stadium sinking up to 10 inches, should football fans worry?

Mexico City’s stadium which is set to host the opening match of 2026 FIFA World Cup has been continuously sinking up to 10 inches per year, a report by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed.

The mega sport event is set to begin on June 11, 2026 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca stadium will host the opening game between Mexico and South Africa.

The chunks of concrete of the stadium known for the infamous “Hand of God” goal by Maradona has been sinking in the floor of the ground.

With just weeks remaining till the global event, the issue has raised the alarms among the football officials and fans.

NASA has blamed the pumping of ground water from the aquifer below for the issue. Reports suggest that most of Mexico City is sinking about half an inch every month.

NASA observed the phenomenon using powerful radar systems in space.

A scientist at NASA's jet propulsion laboratory, Marin Govorcin, said, “The water drawn from the aquifer compacts under the weight of the city above it.”

Estadio Azteca has a capacity of 87,500 fans and will host 5 games this World Cup.

It remains unclear whether authorities will take significant measures to reduce groundwater extraction and slow the city’s subsidence.