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Scotland fans' ESTA revoked: Why did it happen, when will it be fixed?

Scotland fans face World Cup heartbreak after US suddenly revokes travel permits
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

Scotland fans&apos; ESTA revoked: Why did it happen, when will it be fixed?
Scotland fans’ ESTA revoked: Why did it happen, when will it be fixed?

Scotland’s first World Cup match in 28 years is scheduled for Saturday, June 13.

However, hopes of hundreds of Tartan Army fans have vanished after the U.S. mysteriously revoked their travel permits.

This left the fans questioning why it happened and how soon it could be fixed.

Why did it happen?

The US government has not officially commented on the matter. Supporters such as Kenny Smith, a musician from the Highlands region, held valid ESTAs (electronic travel authorisation). Yet, without any prior notice, their status suddenly became 'not authorised.'

Possible reasons include a mistaken identity, a review of their online accounts, or additional security measures before the World Cup.

When will it be fixed?

The authorities have not provided any details about how soon this issue can be fixed. The US embassy has urged fans to apply for visas through the FIFA pass system, a special process for ticket-holding supporters.

However, fans won’t be able to view Scotland’s match.

John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, stated on Tuesday that "representations" had been made to the US Consulate General in Scotland by his officials. "We'll do our utmost to assist in resolving these problems," he promised.

As of now, the US embassy in London has not responded. 

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