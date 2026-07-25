Extreme heat warnings issued across US: See which states are most at risk

Dangerous heat is gripping several regions across the United States this weekend, with extreme heat warnings in effect from the Southwest to the Midwest as temperatures raise to potentially life-threatening levels.

Extreme Heat Warning is still in place in Southern Nevada until late Monday, with Las Vegas projected to hit 113 degrees on Saturday, July 25, making it the warmest day so far in the heat wave. The low temperature overnight isn’t providing any respite, as it will be more than 90 degrees because of the urban heat island effect.

It is only going to get hotter in the desert areas of California. Death Valley is predicted to have a temperature up to 120 degrees, and the Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, and San Bernardino County can experience 108 to 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service warned: “Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.”

The most at-risk states include:

Nevada (Las Vegas and Laughlin under warning through Monday)

California (Death Valley, Mojave Desert regions, San Bernardino County)

Wisconsin (Central region under first alert for heat and storms)

Arizona (Colorado River Valley areas)

Amid the temperature surge, residents are requested to take heat safety protocols. Stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned spaces, never leave children or pets in vehicles, reschedule outdoor activities to early morning or evening, and check on elderly neighbours.