Trump’s rural approval hits new low as voters lose faith on economy

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating among rural voters went down sharply.

As per the new Fox News poll, the rating reverses a brief improvement seen just a month earlier, raising fresh questions about one of the president’s most reliable voting blocs.

As per the poll, Trump received 44% approval and 56% disapproval among rural voters, securing a net -12 rating.

The analysis noted: “Rural voters still view Trump more favourably than the electorate as a whole. However, the gap has narrowed sharply compared with the early months of his second term.”

This marks a drop of 14 points since June, when the same polling survey showed that Trump had an approval rating of 51 per cent while receiving disapproval ratings from 49 per cent, giving him a net +2 rating. Rural America has always been the base of Trump's political support. When Trump entered his second term in March 2025, his approval rating among rural Americans stood at +20.

The issue breakdown underscores the extent to which economic concerns continue to weigh on the administration. Among rural voters:

Only 37% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy

Just 30% approve of his handling of inflation

48% approve of his handling of immigration

This fall-off occurs as Republicans prepare for the midterms of 2026, with voting from rural areas likely to decide tight contests in states such as Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The White House rejected these findings, with spokesman Davis Ingle asserting that "the bottom line was November 5, 2024" and that Trump is working on delivering on "a popular and commonsense agenda.” Overall, Trump’s approval rating remains low.