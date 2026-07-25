Super bowl-winning former NFL lineman Jordan Devey dies by suicide, family fears CTE played role

Jordan Devey, former NFL offensive lineman who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, has died at the age of 38.

As per family sources, he took his own life on Tuesday, July 21, leaving behind his wife Linsey and their four children.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the family during this difficult time.

The campaign stated: “Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time. The funds raised will help ease the financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing and moving forward.”

While speaking to a media outlet, Devey’s parents opened up about their son’s death and their concerns that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) may have been associated with his struggles. CTE is a progressive brain disease that is linked to repeated hits to the head, memory loss, and mood changes found mostly in contact sport athletes and military veterans.

Leslie said: “We believe that he possibly suffered from CTE. We also feel like this was partly why he’s not with us any longer at the age of 38.”

“We want people to understand that it’s okay to reach out. That help is there, and there’s nothing wrong with you for reaching out. You’re not fighting the battle alone,” she added.