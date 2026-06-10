Shakira builds excitement FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance

The Colombian superstar is set to return for her fourth FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance

Shakira is counting down the hours 'til the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

A day before one of the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off, the global pop star took to Instagram to share rehearsal photos for her upcoming performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday, June 11.

“It’s been a non-stop rehearsal week for us, we are ready!!” Shakira wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow at the @fifaworldcup Opening Ceremony.”

The post was accompanied by pictures of the Colombian superstar rehearsing at the Mexico City Stadium, where she is set to perform her new World Cup song, Dai Dai, released last month in collaboration with Burna Boy.

The performance will mark Shakira’s fourth World Cup appearance, including appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

The 90-minute opener will also feature Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, and more.

But that’s not all, as the US and Canada will also have their own opening ceremonies for the World Cup on June 12. Canada’s opening ceremony at the BMO Field in Toronto will feature performances by Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Alanis Morissette, and more. Meanwhile, Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will take the stage at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.