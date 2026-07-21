Who was Kaylee Hottle? Inside the life of the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' star

The sudden death of Kaylee Hottle has left fans around the world heartbroken.

The young actress, who was best known for playing Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong films, died in a car crash in Maryland at the age of 18, according to her family.

Kaylee’s father confirmed the heartbreaking news as tributes and warm last goodbyes have started to pour in from fans and the Deaf community.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia

The late young star was born on May 1, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia as she came from a Deaf family and grew up using American Sign Language as her first language.

Her journey into acting started after she appeared in a commercial for the Convo video relay service, which helped her get noticed by casting directors.

Kaylee’s character in Godzilla vs Kong shared a special bond with Kong through sign language and audiences fell in love with her performance quickly.

Kaylee Hottle returned in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

She, however, then returned as Jia in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024 and earned massive praise for bringing authentic Deaf representation to a major Hollywood series.

Away from the camera and spotlight, the young icon inspired many young Deaf people to follow their dreams.

Even though her career was only just beginning, Kaylee made lasting impact through her talent.